TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay area men were sentenced to prison this week for multiple offenses connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols handed down an 18-month prison sentence to Joshua Doolin, 25, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Doolin traveled to the Capitol with a group of family and friends, including Michael Perkins, of Plant City; Olivia and Jonathan Pollock, of Lakeland; and Joseph Hutchinson III, of Georgia. The Pollock siblings are Doolin’s cousins.

Court documents state that Doolin considered bringing a semi-automatic rifle to the rally outside the Capitol, but decided against it “at the last minute.” Doolin documented the following events on his cellphone, in various text messages and videos obtained by the DOJ.

Doolin texted a friend, “We are just waiting on word to go to the capital!!!,” according to federal prosecutors. When the friend responded, “Don’t get killed on your birthday bro,” Doolin replied, “I wouldn’t mind dying with my family storming the capital on my birthday!”

The group would go on to storm the Capitol after breeching a police perimeter on the south side of the building. In a cellphone video, Doolin described the scene, saying it “sounds like the cops are shooting rubber bullets and macing people.”

Doolin filmed his group charging at the police line and attacking officers at around 2 p.m. At some point during the exchange, he was hit with chemical spray, according to a release from the DOJ.

“Now it’s ours, and we’re taking our Capitol back,” Doolin said while filming the other rioters. “We’re taking our Capitol back, baby!”

At 3:45 p.m., Doolin stole a police riot shield, which he would take with him after leaving the Capitol. According to the DOJ, he filmed a video of himself saying, “I got a riot shield!”

Doolin used the stolen riot shield to charge at police as part of a mob, “lending his force and weight to their efforts.” He left the area just before 5 p.m., still carrying the shield.

FBI agents arrested Doolin in Lakeland on June 30, 2021. He was found guilty civil disorder (a felony), entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and theft of government property on March 15, 2023.

Michael Perkins, 40, was arrested in Plant City on June 30, 2021 after he was accused of striking several Capitol police officers with a flag pole. In March, he was found guilty of assaulting a federal officer, disorderly conduct and entering restricted grounds.

On Thursday, Judge Nichols sentenced Perkins to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

While addressing the court at his sentencing, Perkins became visibly emotional and apologized for his actions on Jan. 6. He said he only traveled to D.C. because he believed former President Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and alleged he did not remember attacking the officers.

Jonathan Pollock remains on the run after body camera footage showed him allegedly assaulting a Capitol police officer. The FBI has offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, aiding and abetting, theft of government property, entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Olivia Pollock removed her ankle monitor just days before her trial in March and is considered a fugitive. She was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, aiding and abetting, entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Joseph Hutchinson III is also on the run. He is wanted by the FBI on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, aiding and abetting, entering restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.