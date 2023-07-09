AMARILLO, Texas– Two people were killed and 5 more were injured in a shooting that took place at a shopping center just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from the Amarillo Police Department.

According to the release, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of South Georgia Street. Officers found seven people shot and one of the victims died at the scene. The remaining victims were taken to three different emergency rooms by Amarillo Medical Response and private vehicles.

Another victim died at the hospital. The victims were identified as Semagea D Smith, 32, and Dequincton T Taylor, 28.

According to the release, no arrests had been made and the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit was still investigating.