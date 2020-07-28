Twitter temporarily limits Trump Jr.’s account over COVID-19 video

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Twitter temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he posted a video featuring a doctor making false claims about coronavirus cures and mask usage, a Twitter spokesperson said Tuesday. The account’s functionality, including the ability to post tweets, was limited for 12 hours, the spokesperson said.

“This account has not been permanently suspended,” Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio said, adding that Trump Jr.’s tweet “requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19).”

This account has not been permanently suspended. Per the screenshot, the Tweet requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours. https://t.co/Pmh5Hj2nfP — Nick Pacilio (@NickPacilio) July 28, 2020

The video, which went viral online Monday, showed doctors making false and dubious coronavirus-related claims, including that people “don’t need masks” to prevent the spread of the virus, CNN reported.

According to CNN, a woman in the video identifying herself as a doctor said: “This virus has a cure, it’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. You don’t need masks, there is a cure.”

Trump Jr. called the video “a must watch!!!” He added in his tweet: “So different from the narrative that everyone is running with.” The FDA has cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have removed the video, which was published by the right-wing media outlet Breitbart News, CNN said. President Donald Trump retweeted multiple versions of the video, but he did not upload a version of it to Twitter as his son did, said CNN.

Twitter, which asked the president’s son to delete the tweet with the video, has already removed it from public view.