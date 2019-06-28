Twitter responds to Hidden Valley’s ranch Pop-Tarts proposal

(KRQE)- Some say you can’t put ranch on everything, but a Twitter image is putting that theory to the test. A Twitter user recently posted an image of a wild food combination, Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts and Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing, proposing the food companies try the flavor out.

Even brand Hidden Valley Ranch chimed into the conversation, telling the Kellogg’s company they should “have some fun and give the people what they want”.

The Pop-Tarts Twitter account was not having it, responding only with “lol no”.