Twitter, Tweetdeck experience worldwide outages

(KRQE)- Twitter and Tweetdeck appear to be working after outages were reported around the world early Wednesday.

The Official Twitter Support account first announced that they were experiencing outages around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Users reported notification and direct messaging errors.

Another message issued Wednesday morning said the issue should be fixed soon. The website DownDetector which shows reports of social media outages showed over 1,400 Twitter problems being reported between peak outage times over the last 24 hours.

A map of the outages showed Europe and Japan were heavily affected, the east coast of the United States also showing trouble areas. The hashtag #TwitterDown was also trending early Wednesday.

