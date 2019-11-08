Live Now
Twinkie experiment from 1970’s continues

BLUEHILL, MAINE (KRQE) – A science class experiment from the 1970’s is still giving students at a Maine high school answers in the power of preservatives.

“One of my students just happened to ask me, ‘Well how long would a Twinkie last?’ and my response was, ‘I don’t know,'” said former science teacher Roger Bennatti.

He decided to put the theory to the test. Bennatti sent that student to the store to buy a Twinkie way back in 1976. Today, the Twinkie is still encased in glass at George Stevens Academy in Bluehill, Maine. While it’s not as golden brown as a new one, the snack cake has held it’s basic shape.

