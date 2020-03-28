Turn off your lights during Earth Hour on Saturday

National

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

On Saturday, millions of people around the world will be left in the dark.

8:30 p.m. local time, is Earth Hour, a time when everyone is encouraged to turn off all the lights. The annual event, organized by the World Wide Fund started as a way to decrease energy waste.

It started in 2007 and Earth Hour is now one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞