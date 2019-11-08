Turkey vultures invade New Jersey neighborhood

NEW JERSEY (KRQE) – A New Jersey neighborhood is being invaded by an aggressive flock of vultures.

Residents say 20 or so turkey vultures have been spotted blocking doorways and pecking at cars. They’re even showing up on the roof. “And they are all over the place, they are massive amounts of turkeys in here. I did stop the truck yesterday, and they were gobbling, gobbling, gobbling. And I’m sure they can chase some people around,” said resident Jack Adams.

Local animal control officers aren’t licensed to trap the birds, so they’ve needed to call in state wildlife officials to help.