TSA approves cannabis for epilepsy on flights

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:18 AM MDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 06:18 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The TSA is now permitting an FDA approved epilepsy drug containing cannabis on flights.

TSA updated its policy on cannabis, changing the medical marijuana section of its "What Can I Bring?" webpage. The agency is clarifying that CBD products may now be carried on planes under certain circumstances.

This comes as the Federal Agency says it was made aware of an FDA-approved drug containing CBD oil for kids with pediatric epilepsy. 

Marijuana Moment, first reported that TSA updated its guidance to passengers.

 

