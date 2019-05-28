TSA approves cannabis for epilepsy on flights

by: KRQE Media

The TSA is now permitting an FDA approved epilepsy drug containing cannabis on flights.

TSA updated its policy on cannabis, changing the medical marijuana section of its “What Can I Bring?” webpage. The agency is clarifying that CBD products may now be carried on planes under certain circumstances.

This comes as the Federal Agency says it was made aware of an FDA-approved drug containing CBD oil for kids with pediatric epilepsy. 

Marijuana Moment, first reported that TSA updated its guidance to passengers.

