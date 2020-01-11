Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, and others. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The explanations for what sparked this week’s U.S. military action in the Middle East keep evolving.

President Donald Trump and his top officials are now offering fresh explanations. Confronted by persistent questions, Trump says Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others were planning major attacks on four U.S. embassies.

But Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continue to rebuff questions about what they mean when they say those attacks were “imminent.”

Meanwhile, Trump has ordered new economic sanctions against Iran, targeting senior Iranian officials and important sectors of an economy that is already straining under previous sanctions.