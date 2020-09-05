Trump supporters hold boat parade at Lake Travis in Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says it took multiple calls for boats in distress and several boats sunk during a parade on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon.

The calls came from multiple locations along the parade route, including Emerald Point, Paradise Cove, West Beach and Hurst Creek, according to TCSO.

The first call came in at 12:15 p.m. as the parade started and the last call came at 1:53 p.m., TCSO says.

At least 2,400 people were reportedly expected to turn out for a boat parade in support of Pres. Donald Trump.

“Let’s really make a statement!” the event’s Facebook page reads.

  • Early turnout at the “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” (KXAN/Andy Way)
  • (Courtesy of Koby Wheeler)
  • (KXAN/Andy Way)

The event featured decorated boats and Trump flags, in addition to parachute jumpers and concerts in the evening.

The “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” was expected to last from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

