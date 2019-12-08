Trump: Giuliani wants to take information to Barr, Congress

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani smiles as he arrives to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Manchester, N.H. Federal prosecutors are planning to interview an executive with Ukraine’s state-owned gas company as part of an ongoing probe into the business dealings of Giuliani and two of his Soviet-born business associates. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is indicating that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wants to take the information he has gathered from his investigations in Ukraine to the U.S. attorney general and to Congress.

Trump said Saturday outside the White House that Giuliani had not yet told him what information he has gathered, though the president said he’s heard it was plentiful.

Giuliani has been traveling to Ukraine to pursue investigations into Trump’s potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son, as well as a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to help Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.