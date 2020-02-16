Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, steps off Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is mixing reelection business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump attended a fundraiser expected to raise $10 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The event is believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple.

That’s according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event being held at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. Pro-Trump groups have been shattering fundraising records on the path toward a goal of raising $1 billion this election cycle.