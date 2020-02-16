Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop

Closings & Delays
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is mixing reelection business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump attended a fundraiser expected to raise $10 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The event is believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple.

That’s according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event being held at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. Pro-Trump groups have been shattering fundraising records on the path toward a goal of raising $1 billion this election cycle.

