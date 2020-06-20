Trump crowd, protesters verbally clash ahead of rally

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A gathering of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump is growing larger with occasional verbal clashes ahead of Trump’s rally in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending Trump’s weekend rally this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum rescinded a day-old curfew that was put in place ahead of Saturday night’s rally. Tens of thousands are expected to attend the rally or hang out outside of the arena.