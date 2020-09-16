TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Sally made landfall between the border of Alabama and Florida Wednesday morning as a Category 2 storm and is bringing hurricane-force winds and catastrophic flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast.

Sally is one of several systems churning in an extremely active Atlantic basin. Forecasters are also watching Hurricane Teddy, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Vicky and three areas of interest.

Here are the latest updates on the systems being tracked:

Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama around 5:45 a.m. ET Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center says.

The storm is bringing hurricane-force winds to Pensacola, Florida and the NHC warns “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” is likely along parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

By 8 a.m. ET, Sally had weakened slightly with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The storm is about 15 miles north-northeast of Gulf Shores, Alabama and 25 miles west-southwest of Pensacola.

Sally is crawling north-northeast at just about 3 mph. The NHC says it’s expected to start moving a bit faster later Wednesday. The latest NHC forecast says Sally will move across the extreme western Florida Panhandle and southeastern Alabama through early Thursday. It will then move over central Georgia Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Sally could bring 10 to 20 inches of rainfall to portions of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama. Some areas could see isolated amounts of 35 inches.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Dauphin Island, Alabama to the Walton/Bay County line in Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County line in Florida to Indian Pass, Florida

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River

Sally became the seventh named storm of the season to reach hurricane strength on Monday.

Hurricane Teddy

Teddy strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday morning and could reach Category 4 strength later this week, the NHC says.

By 8 a.m. ET, Teddy had 100 mph maximum sustained winds as it churned about 820 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving northwest at 12 mph.

Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane on Wednesday and could become a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday.

Teddy became the earliest “T” named storm on record when it formed Monday.

Hurricane Paulette

Paulette, currently a Category 2 hurricane, is forecast to become a powerful extratropical cyclone later Wednesday.

The storm is churning in the Atlantic Wednesday morning, about 385 miles east-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

At 5 a.m. ET, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, and was moving east-northeast at 29 mph.

Paulette is forecast to become a powerful extratropical cyclone on Wednesday, and is expected to slow down as it heads south late Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Storm Vicky

Tropical Depression 21 strengthened into Tropical Storm Vicky Monday morning, but it is expected to be a short-lived system.

At 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and was about 755 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving west-northwest at about 9 mph.

Vicky is the twentieth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. There is now only one name left on this year’s list of hurricane names: Wilfred.

Once this year’s list of names runs out, storms will start being named after the letters in the Greek alphabet. The last year we reached the Greek alphabet was in 2005.

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are also watching three areas of low pressure in the Gulf and the Atlantic.

The disturbance in the Gulf is producing showers and thunderstorms that are showing some signs of organization, but has a low 20% chance of development in the next two days, and a medium 40% chance of development over the next five days.

Forecasters are also monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic, a few hundred miles northeast of Azores. The system is expected to head south-southeastward over the next few days and could acquire some subtropical characteristics, according to the NHC. The storm has a low 20% chance of development in the next five days.

The NHC is also monitoring shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is likely to become a tropical depression in the next few days. It has a medium 50% chance of development in the next 48 hours, and a high 70% chance of development over the next five days.

