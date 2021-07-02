Tracking the Tropics: Elsa strengthens a little on path toward Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Elsa, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, strengthened a little Friday morning as it neared the Lesser Antilles.

The forecast pat shows Elsa arriving in the Gulf of Mexico early next week with western Florida in the cone of uncertainty.

At 5 a.m. ET Friday, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and was centered about 70 miles east-southeast of Barbados, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 miles from the storm’s center. The system was moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

Elsa is expected to speed up as it moves northwest and passes near or over the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands Friday, before moving into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday, and near the southern cost of Hispaniola on Saturday.

The storm could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados, with isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches. Forecasters say the rain could lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

Entire coast of Haiti

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Grenada and its dependencies

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Jamaica

Elsa is the earliest-known fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin in the satellite era, breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020, the hurricane center said.