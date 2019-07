UNDATED PHOTO: (FILE PHOTO) Elvis Presley poses for a portrait circa 1955. August 16, 2002 marks the 25th anniversary of Presley’s death. Elvis died August 16, 1977 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images)

(KRQE) – Young actors are vying for their chance to play Elvis in a Baz Luhrmann film.

Luhrmann is testing a top group of young actors for the role of Elvis Presley in his Warner Brothers film about the legendary singer and his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Tom Hanks is already set to play Parker.

The names in the running for Elvis include Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Austin Butler and Harry Styles. Luhrmann could make his pick by sometime next week.