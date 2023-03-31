NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer’s just around the corner, which means a camping vacation could be in your near future. But maybe you’ve done all the regular New Mexico spots and want to broaden your horizons to nearby states. Yelp recently came out with a list of the 20 top places to camp in the United States and Canada.

Arizona has a lot of entries on the list. The first of which is Grand Canyon National Park. Whether you’re hiking down the Bright Angel Trail or fishing on the east end, there’s plenty to do. The park has a perfect five-star average based on 1,192 reviews.

Capitol Reef National Park in Fruita, UT also made the list. It also boasts a five-star average with just 137 reviews. Users highlighted the Hickman Bridge and Grand Wash trails for hiking and great drives including Cathedral Valley and the Scenic Drive.

Just west of Phoenix is #14 on the list, White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Of note in many user reviews are the petroglyphs and ruins viewable on the many hikes available at the park. “There are also some really difficult hiking and backpacking trails in the middle of nowhere, so if you’re young and have some good hiking and backpacking ability, you can find some excellent challenges,” said user Cliff K. from Des Moines, IA.

A half-hour drive heading southeast of Amarillo, TX is Palo Duro Canyon State Park, in at #19 on the list. It has a four-and-a-half star average based on 190 reviews. User Sarah M. of Houston, TX calls it ‘epic.’ “You can camp, hike, rent Jeeps to go through the canyon, ride horses – the possibilities are endless,” she said.

The number one spot on the list went to Grand Teton National Park in Moose, WY.