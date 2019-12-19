(KRQE)- Thursday is National Regifting Day. The holiday is celebrated across the United States on the Thursday before Christmas and is believed to be a common day for businesses to hold annual company parties.

While not every gift is a success, it does lead to the practice of regifting. There are some general rules for regifting which is to make sure the present is unused and in its original packaging.

Don’t regift if the item is handmade or personalized or if the gift has a special meaning for the original giver. Also, remember to only regift if you think the receiver would enjoy the present.