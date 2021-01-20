Three dead after military helicopter crash in upstate NY

National

by: WROC Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

MENDON, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Three people are dead after a military helicopter crash in upstate New York.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, a suburb of Rochester, NewsNation affiliate WROC reports. Witnesses said they saw the helicopter flying low to the ground before it crashed.

WROC’s Adam Chomrack reports a source confirmed three people died in the helicopter crash. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy told WROC no one was transported from the scene.

State police, the Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. NewsNation affiliate WROC contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES