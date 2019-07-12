Thousands take Facebook pledge to storm Area 51

(KRQE)- It’s a quest extending the farthest reaches of the internet. Over 300,000 have signed on to a Facebook event, pledging to raid Area 51 in Nevada.

The event titled ‘Storm Area 51 They Can’t Stop All of Us’ is inviting users from around the world to join a ‘Naruto run’ into the area. The running style is inspired by Japanese manga that features an individual running head-first, arms extended backward.

The mysterious desert locale has long been shrouded in conspiracy with many believing the location holding secrets concerning aliens and UFOs.