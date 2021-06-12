Thousands of dogs will take to the stage for 145th Westminster Dog Show

TARRYTOWN, NY (CBS Newspath) – Thousands of canines from all 50 states and 10 countries will hit the green carpet for the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend. COVID delayed the show a few months and forced a change in venue. Sunday (6/13) one prized pooch will be crowned “Best in Show.”

It takes a lot to be “top dog.” “The proper exercise is important. Nutrition is really important. And of course, skin and hair,” says Gail Miller Bischer, the director of communications for the Westminster Kennel Club.

Over the next few days, pooches and their handlers will be showing off their training, agility, and personality.

Joshua Faulkner breeds Dogo Argentino pups like 7-month-old Tino. The muscular hunting dog is one of four new breeds now eligible to compete. “He is just everything that we hope for in a Dogo Argentino. Tenacious dog, athletic, powerful,” says Faulkner.

The Biewer Terrier, Belgian Laekenois, and the Barbet will also be stepping onto the green carpet at the historic Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. “The Lyndhurst Estate actually has a very long history of dog shows. There were dog shows held here for 30 years in the 70s, 80s and early 90s,” Bischer says.

The coronavirus forced the event out of Manhattan for the first time in its history, and spectators and vendors aren’t allowed.

Still, Faulkner says this year’s show is especially important. “I think people in general changed their whole way of life to really adapt to being home more with their own family and spending time with their family unit,” Faulkner says. “And their dogs are their family unit.”

Westminster Kennel Club officials say they plan to bring the show back to New York City and Madison Square Garden in 2022.