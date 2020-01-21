Super Bowl ticket prices soar

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 30: Authentic game tickets are viewed at a news conference on the latest seizure of counterfeit sports-related merchandise leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII on January 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(KRQE) – A ticket to the Super Bowl will leave a large dent in your wallet. According to the online platform SeatGeek, the average price of tickets was $6,785 with around 1,220 tickets sold daily.

The average resell price is currently about $6,200 with the cheapest seat being $5,727. The most expensive ticket is a jaw-dropping $70,153.

According to CNN, the demand for this year’s Super Bowl is at an all-time high and is trending to be the most expensive Super Bowl yet. For comparison, the price tag could buy you a new, self-driving Tesla Model 3.

The big game kicks off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, February 2.