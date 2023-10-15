(STACKER) – In the era of streaming, the beginning of a month signals the arrival of a whole new set of movies to enjoy on your favorite streaming service. However, it also means that some titles will ultimately leave streamers like Netflix, whether it’s because a movie’s popularity doesn’t justify how much it costs to license it, or because the rights to it are no longer available.

Regardless of the reason, knowing when certain films are on their way out can mean the difference between having a very satisfying movie night and being massively disappointed when you finally go to watch that film you’ve been dying to see. With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the 21 movies leaving Netflix in October, so you can make sure to watch them one last time.

Teen comedy lovers will have to find time to hang out with iconic slacker Ferris Bueller before John Hughes’ “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” leaves Netflix on Oct. 31. Subscribers also have until Halloween night to swoon over Mr. Darcy’s iconic hand flex in Joe Wright’s 2005 adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice” or to get swept up in the thrilling heist antics of Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs.” And in a couple of cases—like that of “The Expendables”—entire franchises are about to disappear from the streaming platform. So, time is of the essence!

The Rental (2020)

– Director: Dave Franco

– Runtime: 88 minutes

– Genre: Thrillers

– Cast: Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, and Sheila Vand

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 1

Jexi (2019)

– Directors: Jon Lucas and Scott Moore

– Runtime: 84 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp, and Rose Byrne

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 2

The Expendables (2010)

– Director: Sylvester Stallone

– Runtime: 103 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Jet Li

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 4

The Expendables 2 (2012)

– Director: Simon West

– Runtime: 102 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Jet Li

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 4

The Expendables 3 (2014)

– Director: Patrick Hughes

– Runtime: 126 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Harrison Ford

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 4

American Pie: Girls’ Rules (2020)

– Director: Mike Elliott

– Runtime: 95 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, and Piper Curda

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 5

Cliffhanger (1993)

– Director: Renny Harlin

– Runtime: 112 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, and Michael Rooker

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Collateral (2004)

– Director: Michael Mann

– Runtime: 120 minutes

– Genre: Drama

– Cast: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, and Jada Pinkett Smith

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Coming to America (1988)

– Director: John Landis

– Runtime: 117 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

– Director: John Hughes

– Runtime: 103 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, and Mia Sara

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

– Director: James Mangold

– Runtime: 127 minutes

– Genre: Drama

– Cast: Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, and Clea DuVall

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017)

– Director: Raymie Muzquiz

– Runtime: 81 minutes

– Genre: Kids

– Cast: Mason Vale Cotton, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Francesca Smith

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016)

– Director: Joe Menendez

– Runtime: 68 minutes

– Genre: Kids

– Cast: Isabela Merced, Jet Jurgensmeyer, and Colin Critchley

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Mile 22 (2018)

– Director: Peter Berg

– Runtime: 94 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, and Iko Uwais

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

No Strings Attached (2011)

– Director: Ivan Reitman

– Runtime: 109 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, and Kevin Kline

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

– Director: Joe Wright

– Runtime: 128 minutes

– Genre: Drama

– Cast: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brenda Blethyn

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

– Director: Quentin Tarantino

– Runtime: 99 minutes

– Genre: Thrillers

– Cast: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Steel Magnolias (1989)

– Director: Herbert Ross

– Runtime: 118 minutes

– Genre: Drama

– Cast: Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Shirley MacLaine

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

Terminator Genisys (2015)

– Director: Alan Taylor

– Runtime: 126 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke, and Emilia Clarke

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

The Pink Panther (2006)

– Director: Shawn Levy

– Runtime: 92 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Steve Martin, Kevin Kline, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

– Director: Harald Zwart

– Runtime: 91 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Steve Martin, Jean Reno, and Emily Mortimer

– Leaving Netflix on Oct. 31