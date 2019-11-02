The Latest: No arrests after Halloween shooting kills 5

Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook. (Ray Chavez/East Bay Times via AP)

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) – A fifth person has died as a result of a Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental in Northern California.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced late Friday night that 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo and Hercules died at a local hospital. The statement posted on social media did not specify when Tompkins was pronounced dead.

Tompkins’ death brings the total fatalities in the Thursday night shooting to five. Authorities have identified the other victims as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley of Antioch, 24-year-old Omar Taylor of Pittsburg, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr., and 29-year-old Javin County.

No arrests have been made and there’s no word on motive. Authorities say they found two guns at the Orinda scene.