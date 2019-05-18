The Latest: Missouri Democratic lawmakers slam abortion bill

Missouri Democratic lawmakers are slamming a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade says there’s no liberty in Missouri when government strips women of control of their own bodies. She says it’s “shameful” and “scary” that there are no exceptions for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.
Senate Democratic Minority Leader Gina Walsh called the bill unconstitutional, although Republican supporters say it was drafted to withstand court challenges.
Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp says she believes the measure goes against the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. But she says she expects parts of the wide-ranging bill to be upheld.
