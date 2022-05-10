SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police are investigating a case in which a teenage girl was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. At 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an area near War Horse Drive and Standing Rock Street, according to a report from San Antonio PD.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 16-year-old girl dead inside of a vehicle from “apparent gunshot wounds,” the report stated. The case remains under investigation and SAPD said there are currently no suspects at this time.