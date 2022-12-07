NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Superintendent from a small Texas town, not far from New Mexico, has been arrested for allegedly putting up a camera in the girls’ visiting locker room. Some eastern New Mexico schools have played the school in the past.

A camera was found last month in the locker room in Seagraves, Texas, 50 miles east of Lovington.

It’s unclear how long the camera has been in there, but investigators said the video clearly shows 43-year-old Joshua Goen.

Goen is now facing charges of invasive visual recording. The FBI searched his home yesterday, one day after his arrest.

The warrant said that when investigators looked at the device, they saw an opposing basketball team entering the locker room in clear view, and it was clear someone placed this device to record the girls without their consent.

When they looked at the surveillance video, they saw Goen enter the locker room, and he appears on the hidden camera video several times. Goen hasn’t commented.

Our sister station in Lubbock had just talked to the Superintendent in October when their bus was involved in a serious crash.

Goen was placed on leave back in November shortly after the camera was discovered and the footage reviewed.

Lovington and Tatum said they’ve played Seagraves at neutral sites, so they were never in the Seagraves’ locker room. Eunice schools did not get back to KRQE.

Goen has been superintendent in Seagraves since 2016. He has been with the district much longer.