ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One hundred and forty-six turtles were released back into the ocean after record cold temperatures in Texas last week. The BioPark donated $4,000 to help turtles who were cold-stunned by extremely cold temperatures in Texas.

The Texas State Aquarium received more than 900 turtles and will keep releasing them when they pass swim tests at the aquarium. They say they expect to release hundreds more over the coming days.