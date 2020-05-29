Texas mom left 3-month-old twins alone with two other children to get her hair done, authorities say

TOMBALL, Texas (NEXSTAR) – A Texas mother faces multiple charges after authorities in Harris County say she left 3-month-old twins and two other young children home alone so she could get her hair done. Gabrielle Symone Robertson, 28, of Tomball, faces four counts of child abandonment. Robertson left the twins and a 1-year-old under the care of her 7-year-old child with special needs, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The Texas mom was gone for “several hours” at the hair appointment, according to Herman. Deputies found the four children after they were called to the Tomball home and then contacted Robertson, according to KHOU. Robertson didn’t return home for an hour after the call from authorities, however, Herman said.

“It was confirmed that she was at her hair appointment and intentionally left her children alone,” Herman said in a statement Friday. “Gabrielle Robertson was arrested and placed into the Harris County Jail, charged with four counts of Child Abandonment. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time.” Child Protective Services now has custody of the children as authorities continued to investigate Friday.