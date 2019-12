HOUSTON, TX (KRQE) – Security footage caught a Houston man save a neighbor’s dog when the leash became stuck in the elevator.

The video shows a woman walking into the elevator with her dog, but the door closed before the dog could get in. When the elevator started going down and pulling the leash, the man quickly sprang into action.

The good samaritan jumped in and removed the dog’s leash. The woman says she was overjoyed that her dog wasn’t hurt.