Texas leaders share their take on the latest COVID-19 update

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

KILLEEN, Texas – As COVID-19 numbers and hospitalization rates rise up, the McLennan County Public Health District is encouraging the community to take safety precautions.

“Everyone needs to be aware that they need to be protected. So that means when you’re out in public, you need to wear a mask. And it is also essential. It is crucial that you get vaccinated,” says McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine.

The City of Killeen issued a local State of Disaster last week because of the increase of COVID-19 cases.



“And now that the numbers are starting to go back up, what we do is we reinstituted the one we had previously,” says Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.

On Monday August 23rd, the FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“So we hope that anyone that was a little hesitant can now feel more confident getting the Pfizer vaccine,” says Craine.

To help slow down the curve, the City of Killeen hosted a COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic last weekend.

“We had over a thousand people who came out to be tested. We had over 200 people who got vaccines,” says City of Killeen Director of Communications Janell Ford.

The hope is that more people will be interested when the next clinic opens this Thursday through Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, from 9:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m.

“And hopefully we’ll see more people get vaccinated, and start realizing it’s only for their own good,” says Mayor Segarra.