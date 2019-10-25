Texas Border Patrol agents discover 13 illegal immigrants inside truck cabin

SIERRA BLANCA, TX (KRQE)- On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents apprehended 13 individuals who were being smuggled in a tractor-trailer.

Around 4:30 a.m. agents were performing an immigration inspection on a tractor-trailer driver when a canine alerted agents to the truck. Upon second inspection, agents found 13 people trying to conceal inside the truck’s sleeper cabin area.

The individuals were determined to be illegal immigrants and were citizens of Honduras, Mexico, and Ecuador. All were then processed according to immigration laws and the case has since been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were identified as U.S. citizens and are being charged with alien smuggling which is a felony.