Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Biden administration Over Vaccine Mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Friday in an attempt to stop the vaccine mandate that was issued for Federal contractors. In the 34-page lawsuit, Paxton argues that the Federal government does not have the authority to “Strip individuals of their choice to get the vaccine or not.”

Under the order, companies that have contracts with the Federal Government must make their employees get vaccinated by December 8th – with no option for testing. If the employees do not comply with the mandate, they face losing their jobs.

The lawsuit comes after Paxton and 20 other Attorney’s General wrote a letter to Biden challenging the administrations vaccine requirement.

Governor Greg Abbott has already banned vaccine mandates and mask mandates in the state of Texas.

According to the website of the Attorney General, President Biden has previously said that the federal government does not have the authority, but “seeks to impose this unprecedented expansion of federal power and encroachment upon individual liberty by forcing employers to require vaccine mandates as a condition of doing business with the federal government.”

“The Biden Administration has repeatedly expressed its disdain for Americans who choose not to get a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing.”

