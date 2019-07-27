Tests find listeria in samples of leafy greens sold at several grocery stores

(KRQE)- A test has found the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes in samples of leafy greens from several grocery stores.

The results of the report were published Friday by Consumer Reports after 284 samples of greens like lettuce, kale, and spinach from the retailers Acme, Costco, Hannaford, and Whole Foods. The testing occurred in response to several outbreaks that were linked to romaine lettuce.

Consumer Reports states that while it is not surprising to find the bacteria listeria in a small percentage of leafy green products, it is concerning to find bacteria in foods not meant to be cooked. The organization also reports that while listeria was found, no other bacteria known to cause foodborne illnesses such as E. coli or salmonella were found in the tested 284 samples.

Listeria was discovered in the following products purchased at the following retailers:

Whole Foods-Lancaster Farm unbagged green kale and unbagged green leaf lettuce

Costco-Boskovich Farms (triple washed) bagged spinach

Acme-unbagged and unbranded red leaf lettuce

Hannaford-unbagged and unbranded spinach, Nature’s Place Organic Spinach Spring Mix (triple washed)

All of the leafy greens were purchased between the dates of June 3 and June 19, 2019, in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. The tainted Nature’s Place Organic Spinach Spring Mix purchased at a Hannaford store’s strain of listeria was genetically linked to at least two cases of listeriosis that were reported to the Center for Disease Control.

However, Consumer Reports does not know if the people who got sick ate leafy greens. Consumer Reports states that since their findings, the Federal Drug Administration has initiated an inspection of the plant that produces the Nature’s Place Organic Spinach Spring Mix.

While it is unlikely that any consumers still have any of the tested products in their homes, it is encouraged to wash and sanitize anywhere the products were stored.