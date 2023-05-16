(WHTM) — Planet Fitness has officially kicked off its program to let high school students work out for free for the summer.

Starting on May 16, the company says, any student between ages 14-19 can work out at any of the 2,400+ locations until Aug. 31 during their High School Summer Pass Program.

“We’re excited to officially open our doors to high school students today and provide a safe and Judgement Free space for teens to focus on their mental and physical health this summer as part of our High School Summer Pass program,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. “At Planet Fitness, we’re proud of our commitment to give teens free access during the summer so they can develop long-lasting, healthy habits and experience all the benefits of fitness.”

Visit the Planet Fitness website to sign up. Participants can also enter a contest for a chance to be one of 10 teens each awarded $10,000 academic scholarships by Planet Fitness. More information about the contest can be found here.

Teens under the age of 18 in the United States or under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian online on in-club.