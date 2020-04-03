Target to limit number of customers in stores starting Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Target stores nationwide will limit the number of guests allowed at any one time starting on Saturday. The goal is to maintain social distancing and slow or stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Target will monitor store traffic, and meter, or limit, the number of guests inside stores, when needed,” Target said in a written statement. “Occupancy limits will vary by location and be determined by the store’s specific square footage.”

In a news release Target said that customers would be provided with a designated waiting area outside of markers set up for social distancing.

“Target will provide all team members in stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves to wear at the beginning of every shift,” Target also said. Those masks and gloves were expected to be available to every location within two weeks.

Also, Target will also donate 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community. The retailer also said it will continue to explore ways to secure additional inventory for those in critical need.

Target also is encouraging its team members to practice healthy hygiene habits recommended by the CDC. Also, to date, Target has implemented enhanced benefits to support its team members including:

Investing more than $300 million, including higher hourly wages for frontline team members through at least May 2, which amounts to $240-$480 per team member. Also, for the first time, Target’s paying out bonuses to the 20,000 team leads who manage individual departments in stores.

Extending benefits to team members, including waiving Target’s absenteeism policy, offering quarantine pay for 14 days and confirmed illness pay at 100% for 14 days, and making backup care available to all team members.

Offering the opportunity to team members who are 65 or older, considered among the most vulnerable by the CDC, or are pregnant to take a fully-paid leave for up to 30 days.

Offering dedicated shopping hours so front-line team members can purchase the essentials they and their families need.

Target reduced store hours on March 18. Target also reserved the first hour of each Tuesday and Wednesday for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.