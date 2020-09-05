Tarantula mating season starts in Sonoran Desert

Love is in the air for tarantulas. Male tarantulas have begun to leave their underground burrows to looks for a mate. The Sonoran Desert with its monsoon rain is the right kind of atmosphere for them. Don’t worry, you won’t see them during the day, they are nocturnal. Experts say they could have hundreds of eggs but that many of them will become prey. They say the tarantulas aren’t dangerous; they won’t bite or chase unless you try to pick one up.

