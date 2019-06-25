Sylvester Stallone charges fans over $1,000 for selfies in UK

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Sylvester Stallone attends the closing ceremony screening of “The Specials” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

(KRQE) – The price tag for a selfie with Sylvester Stallone might just knock you out. Fans interested in taking a selfie with the 72-year-old will have to pay $1,081.

Stallone is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom this summer to promote his new films. The black-tie dinner, called “An Evening with Sylvester Stallone,” will be held on three different dates in August and September. Attendees will see a live stage interview, a three-course dinner, film prop models and an auction selling signed memorabilia, according to Fox News.

The cheapest packages start at $160 a ticket, however, they go up to $1,081 for the “premium photo experience” which allows fans to get a selfie with Stallone.