DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango Police officer shot and killed a suspected burglar Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on South Main at about 4:30 a.m. where they say they found an open door and a man inside. They say the man initially retreated inside but then ran to the front of the business and started shooting at an officer who was outside. That officer shot back killing the man. He has not yet been identified. No officers were hurt. Police are searching for a second suspect who may be involved.
Suspected burglar shot, killed by Durango Police
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: