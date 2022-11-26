SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking an articulated city bus in San Francisco on Friday night.

Police told Nexstar’s KRON that the suspect boarded the San Francisco Municipal Transport bus (Muni bus) in the city’s Mission District around 7:53 p.m., and assaulted the driver before taking the wheel. The suspect then took the bus on a mile-and-a-half joyride, police said.

There were no passengers on the bus when it was hijacked, according to authorities.

Video obtained by KRON shows the Muni bus crashing into a car while making a right turn. Police later confirmed that the bus struck approximately 10 vehicles while the suspect was operating it.

The bus eventually came to a stop at 19th and Guerrero Streets.

An ambulance was called to attend to another driver and the bus driver, according to SFPD. Their injuries appeared to be “non-life-threatening,” officials said.