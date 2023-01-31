BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have announced the man suspected of killing four people in Butler Township has been taken into custody.

Butler Township police chief John Porter announced that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody in Lawrence, Kansas, around 10 p.m. Saturday. He will be extradited from Kansas.

The Lawrence Police Department in Kansas released this statement on August 6:

“Lawrence Police Department can confirm that just before 9:00 pm, we arrested Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in Ohio in reference to a quadruple murder.

Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by a coordinated proactive team effort by our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted in an arrest without incident. We are extremely proud of our officers’ work tonight and thankful for the peaceful outcome.

On duty personnel had reason to believe the suspect was in Lawrence. Patrol supervisors initiated a city-wide search. An on-duty officer observed a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description turn eastbound onto W. 23rd from Ousdahl Road and relayed the information.

As personnel were en route, the vehicle turned into a parking lot off 23rd Street, where the suspect exited the vehicle. The suspect was safely taken into custody. The investigation is being conducted by an outside agency so Lawrence Police Department will not be able to comment further on the case.”

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a total of four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, said Butler Township Police Chief John Porter. All four of the victims died on the scene.

Two victims were found in the first home, 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox. Officers then found two more victims at a second home: 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla.

Kayla Anderson was a student at Vandalia Butler Schools, Superintendent Robert O’Leary said.

“In the words of those who knew her best, Kayla was a friend to many,” O’Leary said. “She was kind and as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was a ray of light.”

The loss of the four people hits especially hard for the neighborhood where everyone knows each other. “We’re going to miss them very, very much, I know that.” said Lorten.

2 NEWS spoke with Marlene Lorten, who grew up in the neighborhood. She and other people in the area said it’s usually a quiet, friendly place, so the shooting especially comes as a shock.

“It’s a tragic thing and I would have never believed that it would happen here in Butler Township,” said Lorten. “I mean. I just can’t believe it.”