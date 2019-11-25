Survey: Top gifts this holiday season are clothing, gift cards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and one of the top items people are buying are gift cards.

The National Retail Federation says while 58% of people surveyed purchase clothing and accessories as their top gift category, 54% of consumers buy gift cards as their go-to gift. This is followed by toys at 39%, books, music and video games at 37% and food and candy at 32%.

The survey reports that people typically plan to buy three to four gift cards at an average of $47 per card to allow their family and friends to choose their own presents.

Those surveyed also report gift cards as being faster than a traditional gift and that restaurant cards are the most popular followed by department store and coffee shop gift cards. Nationally, consumers are expected to spend a total of $27.5 billion on gift cards this season.

Meanwhile, Barbie remains the top toy this year with Legos and Hot Wheels also listed as top buys.

The NRF says the average person spends about $1,047.83 on all of their holiday shopping.