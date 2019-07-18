Survey reports American kids would rather be YouTubers/vloggers than astronauts

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 16: People watch as an image of the 363-foot Saturn V rocket is projected onto the Washington Monument in honor of the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 moon mission, on July 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. It was 50 years ago today that Apollo 11 lifted off in route to the moon. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(KRQE)-While kids are taught to reach for the stars when it comes to their futures, according to a new survey, children might be reaching for stardom instead.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, LEGO is celebrating with a month of events taking place worldwide in hopes of inspiring the next generation of space explorers. A Harris Poll survey commissioned by LEGO surveyed 3,000 children in the United States, UK, and China about their future aspirations and discovered that 86% of kids ages 8 to 12 reported they were interested in space exploration. The same study reports that 90% of those surveyed would also like to learn more about space exploration.

Children were also asked what they’d like to be when they grew up and were asked to select from five professions: astronaut, professional athlete, teacher, musician, or Youtuber/vlogger. The study revealed that Americans (29%) and those in the UK (30%) were three times more likely to dream of a future as a Youtuber than an astronaut.

This compares to the 56% of children surveyed in China who dreamt of becoming an astronaut.