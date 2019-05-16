Survey ranks New Mexico as 30th sexiest accent in America

Who’s got America’s sexiest accents?

Travel company Big 7 is running a survey by 1.5 million social media followers wanting to know who speaks th sexiest accent. Out of 50 rankings, a New Mexican accent was favored at number 30.

The site calls the accent, “a lovely type of Spanglish” characterized by residents’ use of unique expressions including a frequent use of “Eeeeeee” in sentences.

The number one, sexiest accent in the U.S. was Texan, followed by Bostonian, and then New York. Maine came in at fourth, and Chicago rounded out the top five.