Survey: Half of Americans need coffee to be positive in the morning

(KRQE)- If you look forward to a morning cup of joe to put a smile on your face, you’re not alone.

According to a survey from OnePoll, 50% of people need coffee to start their morning on a positive note. The survey digs even deeper to show just how much joy coffee brings to people.

The survey reports that of the 2,000 people surveyed, four out of every five people say a cup can keep them positive and productive throughout the whole day. If caffeine kicks are not your thing, the research also shows exercise, smiling, thinking positive throughs, and meditating helps others fight morning blues.