(KRQE)- A classic comfort food takes the title of America’s favorite sandwich.

According to a new YouGov survey, polling 1,223 people, a whopping 79% of Americans say the cheesy treat is their top sandwich choice.

Grilled chicken and turkey sandwiches tied at 75% followed by two staple deli order, roast beef and ham. However, meat isn’t the only thing Americans are munching on.

Sixty-six percent of consumers say a simple peanut butter and jelly combination is their preferred lunch.