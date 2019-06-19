Survey: Broccoli is America’s favorite vegetable

Trays of broccoli await collection from Sainsbury’s Waltham Point distribution depot on December 6, 2011 in Waltham Abbey, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- The results are in, America’s favorite vegetable is broccoli.

Green Giant surveyed 5,000 Americans aged 13 to 73 for their 2019 Favorite Veggie Survey and the results show that broccoli is top choice by far with 39 states choosing the veggie as their favorite, including New Mexico. The survey also shows two new contenders in the race as cauliflower and asparagus appeared on the map for the first time this year.

Corn receives an honorable mention, winning over five states and carrots taking over two. Arkansas was the only state to vote potatoes as its favorite vegetable compated to last year when five states did so.

In 2018, New Mexico and Louisiana voted cucumbers are their favorite veggie.