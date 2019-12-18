Survey: Average American will be involved in 12 arguments during holiday travel

(KRQE)-While there’s no place like home for the holidays, traveling there is not an easy or fun task for most people.

A new study of 2,000 Americans commissioned by parking app SpotHero and OnePoll on says the average American will engage in 12 arguments during holiday travel. Travelers are also estimated to have at least eight especially stressful moments while traveling and will worry about tardiness at least four times.

The most common stressful points of holiday travel are the weather conditions, bumper-to-bumper traffic on highways, losing something, forgetting your ID at the airport, not being able to find an airport parking sport, and just the task of packing for the trip in general.

You’ll also have airport delays, long TSA lines, and your flight could be canceled.